Debate Erupts over Breach of Privilege Motion in Rajasthan Assembly

In the Rajasthan Assembly, a breach of privilege motion was filed against RLD MLA Subhash Garg for allegedly presenting misleading information. The motion was referred to the Privilege Committee by Speaker Vasudev Devnani. Protesting this move, Congress MLAs walked out, accusing it of suppressing democracy.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Rajasthan Assembly witnessed the filing of a breach of privilege motion against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA Subhash Garg on Monday. The issue at hand was his alleged presentation of misleading information and distorted facts in an adjournment motion.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani promptly referred the contentious motion to the Privilege Committee, causing discontent among Congress MLAs. The opposition party members protested vehemently, accusing the motion of being a tactic to suppress democratic discourse, eventually staging a walkout from the House.

Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg accused Subhash Garg of twisting facts regarding notices issued to Bharatpur residents, leading to the privilege motion. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition, Tikaram Jully, voiced concerns about democracy being stifled through such motions.

