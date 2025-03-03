Left Menu

A New Chapter: Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood Restoration

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized his administration's dedication to restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the J-K Assembly's first Budget Session in seven years, Sinha highlighted commitments to good governance, economic progress, and empowering youth while underscoring the emotional significance of statehood for residents of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:21 IST
In a significant announcement, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirmed his government's commitment to restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. During the J-K Assembly's first Budget Session in seven years, Sinha emphasized that the government is actively engaging with stakeholders to facilitate this transformative process.

Sinha declared that this Budget Session is more than a legislative formality, reflecting a commitment to good governance, transparency, and inclusive development. He underscored the emotional and political importance of statehood for the people, working towards this aspiration to ensure peace, stability, and progress.

Highlighting the government's achievements, Sinha pointed to economic growth, effective governance, and initiatives to empower youth through education and innovation. He reiterated the administration's resolve to maintain peace and harmony while pushing for an inclusive society and a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir.

