Mystery and Murder: The Tragic Case of Himani Narwal

In a shocking turn of events, Haryana Police on Monday apprehended Sachin, a friend of Himani Narwal, a Congress worker, for allegedly strangling her. The incident took place at her home, after which her body was found in a suitcase in Rohtak, triggering intense police action.

The police launched a special investigation team to probe the murder, led by Additional DGP K K Rao. According to Rao, the accused, Sachin, hails from Jhajjar and runs a mobile phone shop. He was captured in Delhi after a swift investigation identified him as the suspect.

Himani, a known Congress worker, was admired for her dedication to the party and had participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Her family, deeply aggrieved, refused cremation until arrests were made and demanded severe punishment for the accused. Himani was also pursuing a law degree, and her death has stirred strong reactions across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)