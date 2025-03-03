Left Menu

High Court to Resolve CLAT 2025 Result Disputes Promptly

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a batch of petitions contesting the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 results. With multiple pleas transferred from other courts and frustrations running high among aspirants, the court aims for a swift resolution. Concerns include answer key errors and stress among students.

The Delhi High Court announced it would address a series of petitions challenging the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on April 7. A coordinated effort, spearheaded by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, aims for a swift and consistent resolution.

With several petitions previously lodged in various high courts and later transferred to ensure unified adjudication, students' anxiety levels have become a point of concern for the bench. The court emphasized the urgency of resolving these issues, particularly since many affected students are also involved in board examinations.

Amidst allegations of discrepancies in exam questions and answer keys, the court has directed the Consortium of National Law Universities to respond promptly. A previous ruling found errors in the answer key, prompting an order to revise results. The court process was notably interactive, with students vocalizing frustrations during virtual hearings.

