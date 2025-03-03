Electoral Innovations: MP and J&K Unite for High-Tech Polls

The election commissions of Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the upcoming urban body polls in Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the deal was formalized at the 31st National Conference of State Election Commissioners held at Pench National Park, Seoni district.

This agreement will see the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (MPSEC) supplying 7,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other election equipment necessary for the elections. In addition, the MPSEC will train the polling staff of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure smooth execution of the elections.

The initiative also aims to introduce innovations developed in Madhya Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir. As a pilot project, the adaptation of paperless booths in selected areas is a notable feature. The MoU was signed by MPSEC Secretary Abhishek Singh and JKSEC Secretary Sushil Kumar, under the observation of state Election Commissioner Manoj Srivastava.

(With inputs from agencies.)