Left Menu

Electoral Innovations: MP and J&K Unite for High-Tech Polls

The election commissions of Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir inked a MoU for the provision of equipment and training essential for urban body elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative includes supplying 7,000 EVMs and promoting innovations like paperless booths, with training provided to poll staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:08 IST
Electoral Innovations: MP and J&K Unite for High-Tech Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The election commissions of Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the upcoming urban body polls in Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the deal was formalized at the 31st National Conference of State Election Commissioners held at Pench National Park, Seoni district.

This agreement will see the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (MPSEC) supplying 7,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other election equipment necessary for the elections. In addition, the MPSEC will train the polling staff of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure smooth execution of the elections.

The initiative also aims to introduce innovations developed in Madhya Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir. As a pilot project, the adaptation of paperless booths in selected areas is a notable feature. The MoU was signed by MPSEC Secretary Abhishek Singh and JKSEC Secretary Sushil Kumar, under the observation of state Election Commissioner Manoj Srivastava.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025