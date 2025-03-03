Left Menu

Dramatic Capture in Delhi: Key Suspects Apprehended in Murder Case

A dramatic police encounter in northwest Delhi led to the arrest of Sahil, a 22-year-old wanted for murder. Following his capture, two accomplices were also detained. The trio was involved in the February 25 killing of a cashier in Ashok Vihar. Their capture followed extensive investigation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:29 IST
Dramatic Capture in Delhi: Key Suspects Apprehended in Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A thrilling police pursuit in northwest Delhi resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old named Sahil, sought in a murder case. The encounter unfolded near Prem Bari nala, as per officials.

Sahil fired at law enforcement when they closed in, prompting officers to fire back in self-defense. Sahil suffered a knee injury in the exchange and was subsequently taken into custody, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

Authorities were investigating the murder of factory cashier Saroj Pathak when they zeroed in on Sahil and his two accomplices, who were later apprehended. Police utilized CCTV footage and call records leading to their capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025