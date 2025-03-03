Dramatic Capture in Delhi: Key Suspects Apprehended in Murder Case

A thrilling police pursuit in northwest Delhi resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old named Sahil, sought in a murder case. The encounter unfolded near Prem Bari nala, as per officials.

Sahil fired at law enforcement when they closed in, prompting officers to fire back in self-defense. Sahil suffered a knee injury in the exchange and was subsequently taken into custody, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

Authorities were investigating the murder of factory cashier Saroj Pathak when they zeroed in on Sahil and his two accomplices, who were later apprehended. Police utilized CCTV footage and call records leading to their capture.

