Controversial Transfer: IPS Officer Vartika Katiyar Moved Amid Allegations

IPS officer Vartika Katiyar has been immediately transferred following allegations against a senior colleague for 'planting' files in her office. The 2010 batch officer lodged a complaint against Roopa D Moudgil. Katiyar has now been appointed as the Deputy Inspector General of Police & Additional Commandant General, Home Guards in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move, IPS officer Vartika Katiyar was transferred on Monday, amid swirling allegations of internal misconduct. Katiyar, a 2010 batch IPS officer previously serving as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in Bengaluru, reportedly filed a complaint accusing another senior officer of 'planting' documents in her office, escalating tensions within the division.

The sudden transfer was confirmed through an official notification dated March 3, though the government's order did not declare specific reasons behind the decision. She will now serve as the Deputy Inspector General of Police & Additional Commandant General for Home Guards, a change that has ignited discussions on internal protocol adherence within the Karnataka police department.

In her complaint, Katiyar detailed how two junior officers entered her office under suspicious circumstances while she was absent, allegedly operating under the directives of senior officer Roopa D Moudgil. Roopa, holding the position of Inspector General of Police in the Internal Security Division, remains at her post as this incident underscores the complexities and internal dynamics of law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

