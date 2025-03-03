Africa Takes Center Stage in the 8th Cycle of the Urban 20 (U20) Initiative

City of Tshwane Mayor, Dr. Nasiphi Moya, has declared the 8th cycle of the Urban 20 (U20) as a pivotal moment for Africa to assert its leadership on the global urban stage. Co-chaired by Tshwane and Johannesburg, this cycle marks an opportunity for African cities to drive sustainable and inclusive urban development within the Group of 20 (G20) framework.

Speaking at the official launch of the 8th U20 cycle on Monday, Moya emphasized the importance of Africa’s role in shaping the global urban conversation as South Africa assumes the G20 Presidency for 2025.

Africa’s Moment to Lead

“This is our moment to lead—not just as the City of Tshwane or the City of Johannesburg, but as Africa’s collective voice in global urban policy,” said Moya. “Through U20 2025, we have the opportunity to craft a future that is just, sustainable, and inclusive. A future where African cities are not only participants but also leaders in global urban transformation.”

As co-hosts of U20 2025, Tshwane and Johannesburg are committed to ensuring that African cities influence global policy and that the priorities of the Global South are integrated into the G20 agenda.

A Global Initiative with Local Impact

The U20 is a city diplomacy initiative that includes cities from G20 countries, with this year’s theme being ‘Cities Leading the Way in Reimagining Global Change’.

The 2025 U20 cycle will focus on four key priorities:

Economic opportunities and financing – Enhancing investment avenues for African cities.

– Enhancing investment avenues for African cities. Climate action and urban resilience – Addressing environmental challenges affecting urban areas.

– Addressing environmental challenges affecting urban areas. Social inclusion and equity – Promoting inclusive growth and reducing urban inequality.

– Promoting inclusive growth and reducing urban inequality. Digital transformation and innovation – Leveraging technology to drive sustainable urban development.

Moya highlighted that while this year’s U20 builds on the foundation set by previous co-chairs São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the priority will be ensuring that African urban realities and community needs are reflected in policy outcomes.

Bringing Citizens into the Global Conversation

Beyond high-level diplomatic engagements, Moya underscored the need to ensure that the impact of the U20 is felt at the local level.

“U20 is a global initiative, but its success is not measured solely by communiqués and declarations. It must translate into tangible economic opportunities, real investments, and actionable solutions for our people,” she stated.

To achieve this, Moya stressed the importance of community participation in the U20 process. “We must create spaces for public dialogue, ensuring that citizens have a say in urban policies. We need to foster connections between local entrepreneurs and global investors, opening pathways for business growth.”

Additionally, she highlighted the critical role of Tshwane’s world-class institutions in contributing knowledge and innovation to urban policy discussions.

A Call for African Cities to Shape Global Decision-Making

With cities facing pressing issues such as climate change, economic disparity, and social exclusion, Moya reaffirmed the need for African urban leaders to be heard at the highest levels of global governance.

“The challenges we face demand bold leadership and decisive action. As cities on the frontlines of global challenges, it is time for our voices to influence decision-making at the highest level,” she concluded.

The U20 process will include the U20 Sherpa Summit and African Mayors’ Assembly in June, followed by the U20 Mayoral Summit in September, setting the stage for Africa’s leadership in shaping global urban policies.