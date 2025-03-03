UN Rights Chief Warns of Shifts in US Under Trump

The United Nations rights chief, Volker Turk, voiced grave concerns on Monday regarding significant changes in U.S. policy direction under President Donald Trump. He accused the U.S. administration of employing divisive rhetoric to deceive and polarize the populace, threatening human rights both domestically and internationally.

Turk noted the labeling of anti-discrimination policies as discriminatory and raised alarms over the suspension of USAID programs. He also warned that cuts to domestic social services, climate finance, and foreign aid could undermine human rights protections and global stability.

In a broader human rights review, Turk highlighted ongoing conflicts worldwide and the erosion of international order. He criticized military actions in the West Bank and planned to address civic space restrictions with Chinese authorities regarding Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet.

(With inputs from agencies.)