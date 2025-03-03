Left Menu

UN Rights Chief Warns of Shifts in US Under Trump

The UN rights chief, Volker Turk, expressed concern over a shift in US policies under Trump, highlighting divisive rhetoric and impacts on human rights. He criticized Trump’s actions, including dismantling diversity programs, foreign aid cuts, and their potential negative effects on global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:33 IST
UN Rights Chief Warns of Shifts in US Under Trump

The United Nations rights chief, Volker Turk, voiced grave concerns on Monday regarding significant changes in U.S. policy direction under President Donald Trump. He accused the U.S. administration of employing divisive rhetoric to deceive and polarize the populace, threatening human rights both domestically and internationally.

Turk noted the labeling of anti-discrimination policies as discriminatory and raised alarms over the suspension of USAID programs. He also warned that cuts to domestic social services, climate finance, and foreign aid could undermine human rights protections and global stability.

In a broader human rights review, Turk highlighted ongoing conflicts worldwide and the erosion of international order. He criticized military actions in the West Bank and planned to address civic space restrictions with Chinese authorities regarding Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025