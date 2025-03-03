Left Menu

Standing Strong: A Call to Honor India's Brave Soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the unwavering dedication of Indian soldiers and urges citizens to support them and their families. Highlighting the importance of corporate social responsibility, Singh calls for heartfelt contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR fund, while praising corporate efforts in aiding soldiers' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:46 IST
Standing Strong: A Call to Honor India's Brave Soldiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian soldiers remain brave and resolute on the nation's borders, protecting against threats, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored Monday. Speaking at the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave, he emphasized citizens' duty to contribute to the soldiers' welfare.

Singh highlighted that CSR transcends mere financial contributions, advocating for genuine connect with soldiers and their families. He commended corporate houses for their generosity while urging continued support.

With a focus on enhancing private sector participation, Singh envisioned India among the top three global economies by 2027, driven by 'Aatmanirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat' initiatives. The defence ministry continues supporting ex-servicemen through various welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025