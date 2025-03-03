Standing Strong: A Call to Honor India's Brave Soldiers
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the unwavering dedication of Indian soldiers and urges citizens to support them and their families. Highlighting the importance of corporate social responsibility, Singh calls for heartfelt contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR fund, while praising corporate efforts in aiding soldiers' welfare.
Indian soldiers remain brave and resolute on the nation's borders, protecting against threats, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored Monday. Speaking at the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave, he emphasized citizens' duty to contribute to the soldiers' welfare.
Singh highlighted that CSR transcends mere financial contributions, advocating for genuine connect with soldiers and their families. He commended corporate houses for their generosity while urging continued support.
With a focus on enhancing private sector participation, Singh envisioned India among the top three global economies by 2027, driven by 'Aatmanirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat' initiatives. The defence ministry continues supporting ex-servicemen through various welfare schemes.
