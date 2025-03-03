Left Menu

Tragedy in Mannheim: Car Rams Into Crowd

A car rammed into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany, killing one and injuring several. The suspect is in custody. The incident occurred on Paradeplatz, a pedestrian area. A mass casualty response was initiated by hospitals. Police have not yet classified the event as an attack, though similar attacks have occurred recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

A devastating event unfolded in Mannheim, Germany, as a car plowed into a crowd, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. Authorities quickly apprehended a suspect, urging the public to avoid the downtown area.

The incident took place on Paradeplatz, Mannheim, a popular pedestrianized zone. Police officials remain tight-lipped about the number of injured individuals, while imagery from the scene depicted a significant police and emergency response, including helicopters surveying the area. Hospitals mobilized in anticipation of potential mass casualties.

Carnival festivities across Germany have been overshadowed by Monday's tragedy, with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser's canceling public appearances in solidarity. While police have hesitated to label the incident an attack, it reflects a disturbing trend of vehicles being utilized in violent acts within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

