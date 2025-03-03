Left Menu

Sweep of Justice: Inside Kerala's Massive Drug Bust Operation

Operation D-Hunt in Kerala resulted in the arrest of 2,854 individuals suspected of drug trafficking. During the sweep, over 17,246 people were inspected, leading to 2,762 cases of drug possession. Significant quantities of various illegal narcotics worth lakhs were seized, showcasing the success of the week-long operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:13 IST
Sweep of Justice: Inside Kerala's Massive Drug Bust Operation
  • Country:
  • India

A sweeping operation targeting drug trafficking in Kerala, dubbed Operation D-Hunt, has led to the arrests of 2,854 individuals, according to the state police, who confirmed the results on Monday.

The week-long drive, aimed at curbing narcotic-related activities, involved inspections of 17,246 persons resulting in 2,762 legal actions against individuals found in possession of banned substances. Authorities confiscated significant amounts of illegal drugs, including MDMA, cannabis, and heroin, valued at lakhs in the international market.

Directed by State Police Chief Dr. Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and driven by Manoj Abraham, head of the State Anti-Narcotics Task Force, the operation emphasized intelligence-led raids and constant monitoring. A new 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room has been established to reinforce these efforts and maintain confidentiality of all reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025