Sweep of Justice: Inside Kerala's Massive Drug Bust Operation

A sweeping operation targeting drug trafficking in Kerala, dubbed Operation D-Hunt, has led to the arrests of 2,854 individuals, according to the state police, who confirmed the results on Monday.

The week-long drive, aimed at curbing narcotic-related activities, involved inspections of 17,246 persons resulting in 2,762 legal actions against individuals found in possession of banned substances. Authorities confiscated significant amounts of illegal drugs, including MDMA, cannabis, and heroin, valued at lakhs in the international market.

Directed by State Police Chief Dr. Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and driven by Manoj Abraham, head of the State Anti-Narcotics Task Force, the operation emphasized intelligence-led raids and constant monitoring. A new 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room has been established to reinforce these efforts and maintain confidentiality of all reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)