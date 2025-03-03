Scandal Unravels: APSC's Cash-For-Job Scheme Under Fire
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of corruption regarding the APSC cash-for-job scam. Allegations highlight gifts received from the prime accused, Rakesh Paul. Government plans Supreme Court appeal against Gauhati High Court's suspension of implicated officers. Calls are growing for deeper investigations and accountability.
In a startling revelation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of involvement in a corruption case linked to the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) infamous 'cash-for-job' scam. Sarma cited Gogoi's silence over wedding gifts received from prime accused Rakesh Paul as incriminating evidence.
The government's determination to address the corruption scandal became evident during a heated discussion on the Justice (retd) B K Sharma Commission report in the Assam Assembly. Sarma announced plans to approach the Supreme Court for permission to challenge a Gauhati High Court decision that stayed the suspension of some implicated officers.
The issue has sparked demands for a comprehensive inquiry into the system established by former CM Tarun Gogoi, with allegations of widespread corruption, including sexual exploitation and favoritism in civil service appointments. The case underscores the pressing need for transparency and accountability in government recruitment processes.
