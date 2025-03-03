Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Mannheim: Car Rams into Crowd During Carnival Festivities

A vehicle plowed into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany, killing two and injuring several others. The 40-year-old driver has been detained. The incident occurred during a bustling lunchtime in a pedestrian area hosting a carnival market. It remains uncertain if the act was intentional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes Mannheim: Car Rams into Crowd During Carnival Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a tragic incident in Mannheim, Germany, a driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. The driver, a 40-year-old German resident from Rhineland-Palatinate, was apprehended and hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the event.

State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl provided the details while authorities investigated the possibility of a deliberate attack. The occurrence took place during noon in the pedestrian area of Paradeplatz, which was busy with local workers and visitors attending a carnival market. Despite the chaos, police confirmed public safety was no longer at risk.

The incident aligns with a disturbing trend of vehicles being used as weapons in Germany. Images from the scene depicted the damaged car amidst a substantial police presence. National figures, including Friedrich Merz and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressed condolences and called for intensified preventive measures against such violent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025