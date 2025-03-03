Tragedy Strikes Mannheim: Car Rams into Crowd During Carnival Festivities

In a tragic incident in Mannheim, Germany, a driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. The driver, a 40-year-old German resident from Rhineland-Palatinate, was apprehended and hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the event.

State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl provided the details while authorities investigated the possibility of a deliberate attack. The occurrence took place during noon in the pedestrian area of Paradeplatz, which was busy with local workers and visitors attending a carnival market. Despite the chaos, police confirmed public safety was no longer at risk.

The incident aligns with a disturbing trend of vehicles being used as weapons in Germany. Images from the scene depicted the damaged car amidst a substantial police presence. National figures, including Friedrich Merz and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressed condolences and called for intensified preventive measures against such violent acts.

