Brutal Killing of Maharashtra Sarpanch Unveiled

The shocking murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Maharashtra, has been laid bare in a recent chargesheet. The document, submitted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to Beed district court, reveals a chilling premeditated attack by a local crime syndicate.

Deshmukh was abducted on December 9 after attempting to block an extortion plot targeting an energy company. His lifeless body was discovered on a roadside with severe injuries. The attack was meticulously documented by the assailants, capturing 15 videos and numerous images now central to the CID's case.

Seven individuals, including Walmik Karad, an aide of state minister Dhananjay Munde, have been detained. Meanwhile, Krishna Andhale, a wanted suspect, remains at large. The investigation underscores the pervasive influence of criminal networks in Beed district.

(With inputs from agencies.)