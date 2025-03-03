Left Menu

Brutal Killing of Maharashtra Sarpanch Unveiled

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was tortured and killed by a crime syndicate in December for obstructing an extortion attempt. The chargesheet includes videos and photos documenting the crime. Seven men, including an aide of a state minister, have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:43 IST
Brutal Killing of Maharashtra Sarpanch Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Maharashtra, has been laid bare in a recent chargesheet. The document, submitted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to Beed district court, reveals a chilling premeditated attack by a local crime syndicate.

Deshmukh was abducted on December 9 after attempting to block an extortion plot targeting an energy company. His lifeless body was discovered on a roadside with severe injuries. The attack was meticulously documented by the assailants, capturing 15 videos and numerous images now central to the CID's case.

Seven individuals, including Walmik Karad, an aide of state minister Dhananjay Munde, have been detained. Meanwhile, Krishna Andhale, a wanted suspect, remains at large. The investigation underscores the pervasive influence of criminal networks in Beed district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025