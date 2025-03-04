Left Menu

Crisis at the Crossroads: Gaza's Ceasefire on the Brink

Tensions escalate in Gaza as Israeli fire kills two and wounds three amid fears of a ceasefire collapse. Israel's blockade raises humanitarian concerns. Negotiations continue as Hamas pushes for a permanent withdrawal. Rising food prices and insecurity add to the region's turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 03:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fragile ceasefire in Gaza is on the edge of collapse as Israeli fire resulted in the death of at least two individuals in Rafah and injuries to three more in Khan Younis.

Amidst the heightened tensions, a total blockade imposed by Israel has exacerbated fears, resulting in empty shops and skyrocketing food prices in the region.

Negotiations persist with mediators urging extensions, but Hamas insists on a permanent Israeli withdrawal as the only route to lasting peace.

