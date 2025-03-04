Crisis at the Crossroads: Gaza's Ceasefire on the Brink

The fragile ceasefire in Gaza is on the edge of collapse as Israeli fire resulted in the death of at least two individuals in Rafah and injuries to three more in Khan Younis.

Amidst the heightened tensions, a total blockade imposed by Israel has exacerbated fears, resulting in empty shops and skyrocketing food prices in the region.

Negotiations persist with mediators urging extensions, but Hamas insists on a permanent Israeli withdrawal as the only route to lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)