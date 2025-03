Blumenthal Probes Tesla Cybertruck Deal for Diplomats

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Monday asked U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to investigate a reported plan to spend $400 million on armored Tesla Cybertrucks for diplomats. According to the State Department, this contract was initially planned during the Biden administration, though the Trump administration allegedly scrapped it.

However, Blumenthal, head of a Senate investigations subcommittee, has raised concerns about whether documents were falsified to suggest the contract was conceived by Trump's administration after public criticism. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, linked to Trump, is also involved in a federal cost-cutting initiative.

Tesla has yet to comment, while the State Department claims it was instructed to gauge private sector interest in manufacturing armored electric vehicles, with Tesla showing interest. Yet, the process is stalled due to unresolved inquiries. Blumenthal is concerned about document backdating and potential conflicts involving Musk's business interests, including a telecom contract favoring Musk's Starlink over Verizon.

