Tragedy Strikes: Two Drown in Godavari Boat Mishap

In a tragic incident, two people drowned in the Godavari river in East Godavari district when their boat was overturned due to gusty winds, officials reported on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 7:30 PM on Monday as twelve individuals were heading back from Bridge Lanka island, an area popular for its scenic views.

Rescue operations managed to save ten passengers, but two succumbed to the accident. The police clarified that such boats are not authorized for transporting people, prompting legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)