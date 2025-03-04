Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Drown in Godavari Boat Mishap

Two individuals drowned in a boat accident on the Godavari river due to strong winds. The incident involved twelve people returning from Bridge Lanka island. Rescue efforts saved most passengers, but two lives were lost. Country boats are not permitted for passenger transport, leading to legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajahmundry | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Two Drown in Godavari Boat Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two people drowned in the Godavari river in East Godavari district when their boat was overturned due to gusty winds, officials reported on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 7:30 PM on Monday as twelve individuals were heading back from Bridge Lanka island, an area popular for its scenic views.

Rescue operations managed to save ten passengers, but two succumbed to the accident. The police clarified that such boats are not authorized for transporting people, prompting legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025