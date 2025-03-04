Tragedy Strikes: Two Drown in Godavari Boat Mishap
Two individuals drowned in a boat accident on the Godavari river due to strong winds. The incident involved twelve people returning from Bridge Lanka island. Rescue efforts saved most passengers, but two lives were lost. Country boats are not permitted for passenger transport, leading to legal action.
In a tragic incident, two people drowned in the Godavari river in East Godavari district when their boat was overturned due to gusty winds, officials reported on Tuesday.
The accident took place around 7:30 PM on Monday as twelve individuals were heading back from Bridge Lanka island, an area popular for its scenic views.
Rescue operations managed to save ten passengers, but two succumbed to the accident. The police clarified that such boats are not authorized for transporting people, prompting legal actions.
