Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Tariff Turmoil

In early trading Tuesday, euro zone bond yields fell as the market absorbed U.S. President Donald Trump's new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, and the doubling of duties on Chinese goods.

The yields saw a marked decline after Monday's surge in longer-dated yields, which was sparked by forecasts of heightened European defense expenditure.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 5 basis points to 2.437%, while the 2-year bond yield decreased by 6 basis points to 2.01%. The yield on the 30-year bond, having risen nearly 12 basis points on Monday, was down 2 basis points at 2.781% on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)