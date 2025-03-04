Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Tariff Turmoil
Euro zone bond yields decreased following the implementation of new tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as a hike in duties on Chinese goods. This decline was also influenced by anticipations of increased European defense spending.
In early trading Tuesday, euro zone bond yields fell as the market absorbed U.S. President Donald Trump's new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, and the doubling of duties on Chinese goods.
The yields saw a marked decline after Monday's surge in longer-dated yields, which was sparked by forecasts of heightened European defense expenditure.
Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 5 basis points to 2.437%, while the 2-year bond yield decreased by 6 basis points to 2.01%. The yield on the 30-year bond, having risen nearly 12 basis points on Monday, was down 2 basis points at 2.781% on Tuesday.
