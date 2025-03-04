Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes OSSC Physical Tests: Ex Gratia Announced

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for families of two aspirants who died in OSSC physical tests. The deceased, Byomakesh Nayak and Prabin Kumar Panda, were involved in tests for forest guard recruitment. Majhi expressed sorrow and funds will be from CMRF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:47 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Tuesday the provision of Rs 4 lakh ex gratia assistance for the families of two government job aspirants who tragically died during physical tests conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

The ex gratia will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) as per an official statement. The physical tests, aimed at recruiting forest guards, foresters, and livestock inspectors, proved fatal for Byomakesh Nayak from Keonjhar district and Prabin Kumar Panda from Rourkela in Sundargarh district.

Prabin Kumar Panda, one of the victims, collapsed during a demanding 25-km run from Bhabanipur to Baragada and later succumbed to his condition in a hospital. Expressing deep grief, CM Majhi acknowledged the unfortunate incidents and promised support to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

