Unraveling Tangra: Arrest in Triple Murder Case

The Kolkata Police have arrested Prasun Dey, the husband of one of the deceased, in connection with the Tangra triple murder case. Dey and his brother had previously attempted suicide, revealing the location of the bodies. An autopsy confirmed murder, and an investigation continues, focusing on internal involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:46 IST
The Kolkata Police have taken significant steps in the Tangra triple murder case by arresting Prasun Dey, the husband of one of the victims. This development followed intensive questioning after Dey was discharged from the hospital. Both Prasun Dey and his brother Pranay were earlier injured in an apparent suicide attempt.

According to police sources, discrepancies in Prasun Dey's statements emerged during the interrogation. The police had been waiting for medical clearance to delve deeper into the questioning of the Dey brothers. Prasun Dey was arrested on Monday night and is set to appear in court.

The case began on February 19 when the Deys crashed their car, leading to the revelation that their wives and a girl were dead in their Tangra home. An autopsy confirmed murder, and police investigations continue, suspecting no outsider involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

