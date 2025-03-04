Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Gears Up for Comprehensive House Committees

The Delhi Assembly will establish crucial committees, including the Public Accounts Committee, during the Budget Session from March 24-26. Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted the importance of the CAG reports tabled and noted the formation of the PAC as a priority. The session promises significant legislative progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:49 IST
Delhi Assembly Gears Up for Comprehensive House Committees
  • Country:
  • India

The newly constituted Delhi Assembly is set to establish key committees, including the Public Accounts Committee, during its upcoming Budget Session scheduled for March 24-26, as announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday.

Following the adjournment of the first session of the 8th Assembly, Gupta informed the press that the tabling of two CAG reports on the Delhi government's performance marks just the beginning of the legislative activities.

He underscored that significant decisions concerning the CAG reports would follow, with the PAC slated to begin functioning in April. Other committees will also be formed during the Budget Session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025