Delhi Assembly Gears Up for Comprehensive House Committees
The Delhi Assembly will establish crucial committees, including the Public Accounts Committee, during the Budget Session from March 24-26. Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted the importance of the CAG reports tabled and noted the formation of the PAC as a priority. The session promises significant legislative progress.
The newly constituted Delhi Assembly is set to establish key committees, including the Public Accounts Committee, during its upcoming Budget Session scheduled for March 24-26, as announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday.
Following the adjournment of the first session of the 8th Assembly, Gupta informed the press that the tabling of two CAG reports on the Delhi government's performance marks just the beginning of the legislative activities.
He underscored that significant decisions concerning the CAG reports would follow, with the PAC slated to begin functioning in April. Other committees will also be formed during the Budget Session.
