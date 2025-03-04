Europe Aims to Bolster Defense Capabilities
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock supports EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's initiative to increase defense budgets. Baerbock emphasizes the need for more military and financial aid to Ukraine and advocates for a significant enhancement of EU defense capabilities.
- Germany
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her support for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to increase defense funding, calling it "an important first step."
Baerbock highlighted the critical need for additional military and financial support for Ukraine, describing it as essential to defending European freedom.
She urged for a "quantum leap" to strengthen the EU's defense framework, emphasizing the role of peace through strength. The statement underscores the commitment to bolstering European security measures amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
