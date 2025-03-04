Left Menu

Europe Aims to Bolster Defense Capabilities

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock supports EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's initiative to increase defense budgets. Baerbock emphasizes the need for more military and financial aid to Ukraine and advocates for a significant enhancement of EU defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:14 IST
Europe Aims to Bolster Defense Capabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her support for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to increase defense funding, calling it "an important first step."

Baerbock highlighted the critical need for additional military and financial support for Ukraine, describing it as essential to defending European freedom.

She urged for a "quantum leap" to strengthen the EU's defense framework, emphasizing the role of peace through strength. The statement underscores the commitment to bolstering European security measures amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025