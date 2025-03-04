Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Punjab Police 'Detain' Farmer Leaders Ahead of Protest

Punjab police detained several Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders ahead of a planned protest in Chandigarh, sparking widespread criticism. The SKM, known for leading the 2020 farm laws agitation, demands various agricultural reforms. The incident follows a tense meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:57 IST
Several leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) found themselves under 'detention' or 'house arrest' by Punjab police in a series of early morning raids on Tuesday. This police action unfolded just days before a major protest scheduled in Chandigarh on March 5th.

The detention of farmer leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Harjit Singh Giaspura, led to a backlash from various opposition parties, including the Bharti Kisan Union. The farmer leaders condemned the actions as attempts to suppress their rights to protest.

The SKM is pushing for several demands including a legal MSP guarantee based on the Swaminathan Commission and the withdrawal of the Centre's draft on the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing. The police's actions have only intensified calls for protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

