Gujarat's UCC Push: Seeking Equal Rights Through Public Dialogue

A Gujarat government-formed committee has begun public consultations to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) focusing on women's equal rights and children's welfare. Headed by Justice Ranjana Desai, the committee aims to involve various stakeholders through a newly launched web portal, working toward a comprehensive UCC draft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government's newly established committee, led by retired Justice Ranjana Desai, convened to initiate public consultations on drafting a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This effort is primarily aimed at ensuring equal rights for women and focusing on children's welfare.

A web portal, www.uccgujarat.in, was launched in a recent meeting to gather suggestions from the public and various organizations. Justice Desai highlighted the importance of public input in drafting the UCC, mentioning that equal rights for marriage and divorce registration are crucial aspects. The committee is also preparing a draft for inheritance laws and live-in relationships.

The committee has formed sub-committees for public consultation and draft preparation, with stakeholders encouraged to submit suggestions online by March 24. The group's findings will be reported within 45 days, potentially influencing future policies. The initiative reflects the state's commitment to aligning with directive principles outlined in the Indian Constitution, following other states like Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

