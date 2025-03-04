Left Menu

Security Sweeps and Tensions in Latakia: A New Chapter for Syria

Syrian authorities have initiated a security operation in Latakia following the killing of two forces members, linked to remnants of Bashar al-Assad's old regime. The region faces heightened security challenges as interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government contends with ongoing attacks and attempts to reconcile with former personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:01 IST
Security Sweeps and Tensions in Latakia: A New Chapter for Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Syria commenced a significant security operation in Latakia on Tuesday, following the death of two security personnel. Blame for the attack, directed at remnants of Bashar al-Assad's erstwhile government, reveals continuous challenges in stabilizing the coastal province.

The Datour district witnessed heavy gunfire as security forces descended upon the area. Latakia, a former stronghold for Assad's support from the Alawite community, now sees the interim administration deploying troops as part of efforts to assert control. The recent spike in hit-and-run assaults complicates their mission.

A resurgence of violence ascribed to former security officers has spurred collaboration between local Alawite elders and authorities, aiming to mitigate unrest. Incidents like the attack on Qardaha's police station underscore the tensions, as both government and community figures attempt to navigate a path to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025