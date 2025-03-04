Security Sweeps and Tensions in Latakia: A New Chapter for Syria
Syrian authorities have initiated a security operation in Latakia following the killing of two forces members, linked to remnants of Bashar al-Assad's old regime. The region faces heightened security challenges as interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government contends with ongoing attacks and attempts to reconcile with former personnel.
Authorities in Syria commenced a significant security operation in Latakia on Tuesday, following the death of two security personnel. Blame for the attack, directed at remnants of Bashar al-Assad's erstwhile government, reveals continuous challenges in stabilizing the coastal province.
The Datour district witnessed heavy gunfire as security forces descended upon the area. Latakia, a former stronghold for Assad's support from the Alawite community, now sees the interim administration deploying troops as part of efforts to assert control. The recent spike in hit-and-run assaults complicates their mission.
A resurgence of violence ascribed to former security officers has spurred collaboration between local Alawite elders and authorities, aiming to mitigate unrest. Incidents like the attack on Qardaha's police station underscore the tensions, as both government and community figures attempt to navigate a path to peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drone Attack in Krasnodar: Ukraine Targets Russian Infrastructure
Villach Stabbing: Syrian Asylum Seeker Arrested in IS-Inspired Attack
Militant Attack in Benin Leaves Six Soldiers Dead
Extradition Approved: Key Plotter of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks to Face Trial in India
Ambush Escalates Tensions: Fatal Attack in Pakistan's Kurram District