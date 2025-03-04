Security Sweeps and Tensions in Latakia: A New Chapter for Syria

Authorities in Syria commenced a significant security operation in Latakia on Tuesday, following the death of two security personnel. Blame for the attack, directed at remnants of Bashar al-Assad's erstwhile government, reveals continuous challenges in stabilizing the coastal province.

The Datour district witnessed heavy gunfire as security forces descended upon the area. Latakia, a former stronghold for Assad's support from the Alawite community, now sees the interim administration deploying troops as part of efforts to assert control. The recent spike in hit-and-run assaults complicates their mission.

A resurgence of violence ascribed to former security officers has spurred collaboration between local Alawite elders and authorities, aiming to mitigate unrest. Incidents like the attack on Qardaha's police station underscore the tensions, as both government and community figures attempt to navigate a path to peace.

