Evolving Threats and Collaborative Defense: Rajnath Singh's Call for Advanced Security

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the necessity for India's security apparatus to adapt to evolving threats such as cyber and hybrid warfare, and space-based espionage. Singh argued that internal security must not only address traditional threats like terrorism but also unconventional threats that could destabilize the nation's economic and strategic interests.

Speaking at the 'Advanced Technologies for Internal Security and Disaster Relief Operations' conference, Singh highlighted the growing complexity of global security challenges and the increasing overlap between internal and external threats. He called for collaborative efforts among institutions to ensure a strong, secure, and self-reliant India, leveraging technological advancements to enhance defense capabilities.

Singh also pointed to disaster management as a crucial area where technology can reduce the impact of natural calamities. The defense minister called for public education in crisis response and underscored the need for region-specific solutions to varied security challenges across India, urging for organized conferences to address these issues comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)