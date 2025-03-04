Mystery Surrounds CRPF Jawan's Sudden Death at Camp

A CRPF jawan tragically died at a camp in the Wazirbagh area, raising questions and concerns among officials. The incident was reported early morning when Head Constable Jeetendra Devidas was found unconscious.

Despite efforts to save him, medical staff at SMHS Hospital declared Devidas dead upon arrival. His unexpected death has led to the initiation of inquest proceedings to uncover the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

The situation remains tense as authorities seek answers about the cause of Devidas' untimely passing, emphasizing the urgency of the investigation.

