Crime Wave in Beed: Unveiling the Gruesome Murders Plaguing the Region

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed Tuesday that Beed district registered 36 murder cases from January to October 2024, underscoring a serious crime trend.

The district has seen a total of 275 murder and 766 attempted murder cases over the past five years, raising concerns about law enforcement's efficacy.

Fadnavis cited the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh as a critical case, with eight arrests under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, and an ongoing search for suspect Krishna Andhale following Deshmukh's death linked to an extortion attempt against an energy firm.

