KZN Police Crack Down on Crime: Hundreds of Firearms Seized, Thousands of Suspects Arrested

KwaZulu-Natal police efforts to curb crime and prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands have led to significant breakthroughs. In a series of intensive operations throughout February, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal successfully recovered 287 firearms, including 13 rifles, and seized 5,825 rounds of ammunition. These operations also resulted in the arrest of 11,007 suspects across various criminal categories.

The SAPS emphasized that firearms remain the primary weapon of choice for criminals involved in murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery. As part of their crime-fighting initiatives, law enforcement officers arrested 151 suspects for murder, 159 for attempted murder, and 217 individuals for crimes such as aggravated robbery, carjacking, cash-in-transit heists, and house and business robberies.

Additionally, police detectives worked tirelessly to bring justice in cases of gender-based violence and assault. A total of 217 suspects were arrested for rape, 37 for sexual assault, and 2,547 individuals for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault.

In tackling property-related crimes, 439 suspects were apprehended for burglaries at residential and business premises, stock theft, and motor vehicle-related theft. Officers also successfully removed 626 dangerous weapons from the streets, including 562 knives, 12 axes, and 20 machetes, leading to the arrest of 163 suspects.

Further enforcement of immigration laws saw 569 undocumented foreign nationals arrested for contravening the Immigration Act. Meanwhile, 1,107 individuals were taken into custody for liquor-related crimes, including public intoxication, illegal liquor trade, and the unauthorized manufacturing of alcohol.

Police efforts also extended to the recovery of stolen livestock, with 34 cattle, 46 goats, 33 sheep, and four horses returned to their rightful owners.

These targeted operations form part of SAPS’s ongoing commitment to ensuring public safety, reducing violent crime, and dismantling criminal syndicates operating in KwaZulu-Natal. Authorities have vowed to maintain their efforts to restore law and order while working closely with communities to prevent crime and apprehend offenders.

Members of the public are urged to report any criminal activity to law enforcement authorities to help sustain the progress made in the province’s crime-fighting initiatives.