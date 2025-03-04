Left Menu

Gaza's Woes: Blockades, Price Hikes, and Food Shortages Amid Conflict

Israel's block on deliveries to Gaza increases fears of food shortages, leading Hamas to take action against merchants. With supplies dwindling, residents face uncertainty as Israel and Hamas remain at an impasse over ceasefire talks. Humanitarian efforts strained as blockade impacts Ramadan meals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Gaza, an Israeli blockade has caused a rise in prices and fears of a severe food shortage, prompting punitive responses from Hamas against local merchants, as reported by sources within Hamas and eyewitnesses.

The Hamas-managed police force has been actively deployed in the markets of Gaza despite a 15-month offensive involving Israeli air and ground forces targeting the Palestinian militant faction. Police forces interrogated and detained several traders, instructing them not to escalate prices amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations, and confiscated supplies which were then sold at reduced prices to the public.

Meanwhile, Israel cited tensions with Hamas over U.S.-mediated ceasefire talks as its reason for halting supply entry into Gaza. Though Israel claims Gaza has sufficient food supplies, humanitarian agencies report critically limited resources, jeopardizing vital aid for the densely populated territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

