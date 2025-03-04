Left Menu

Bail Debate Intensifies: Khalid Saifi's High Court Battle

Khalid Saifi, accused in the Delhi riots and founder of 'United Against Hate,' seeks bail citing trial delays in the Delhi High Court. His lawyer argues for parity with co-accused who've secured bail, emphasizing that his protests were peaceful and not inciteful.

Updated: 04-03-2025 18:53 IST
Khalid Saifi, a key figure in the Delhi riots case and founder of the movement 'United Against Hate,' is seeking bail through the Delhi High Court, arguing that the delay in trial justifies his release regardless of the serious charges under UAPA.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Saifi, presented her case before Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, emphasizing the constitutional right to a speedy trial and striving for equal treatment like his co-accused who are currently on bail.

The Delhi Police contends that the right to a speedy trial should not compromise public safety, referencing inflammatory speeches allegedly made by the accused during the anti-CAA and NRC protests which preceded the 2020 riots that claimed 53 lives.

