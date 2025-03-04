Bail Debate Intensifies: Khalid Saifi's High Court Battle

Khalid Saifi, a key figure in the Delhi riots case and founder of the movement 'United Against Hate,' is seeking bail through the Delhi High Court, arguing that the delay in trial justifies his release regardless of the serious charges under UAPA.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Saifi, presented her case before Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, emphasizing the constitutional right to a speedy trial and striving for equal treatment like his co-accused who are currently on bail.

The Delhi Police contends that the right to a speedy trial should not compromise public safety, referencing inflammatory speeches allegedly made by the accused during the anti-CAA and NRC protests which preceded the 2020 riots that claimed 53 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)