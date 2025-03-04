Left Menu

Assam's Bid for Scheduled Tribe Status: Awaiting the GoM Report

The Assam government has tasked a Group of Ministers (GoM) with evaluating the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by six state communities. The GoM, expected to submit its report this month, aims to address concerns without affecting existing ST groups. The matter was discussed in the state assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:04 IST
Assam's Bid for Scheduled Tribe Status: Awaiting the GoM Report
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government's Group of Ministers (GoM) is set to deliver its report on the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by six communities within the state. According to Minister Ranoj Pegu's announcement in the assembly, the intention is to file the report before the conclusion of the current budget session.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia pushed for the state government to advocate with the Centre for granting ST status to the Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes. The call was made to ensure their inclusion without negatively impacting the benefits of existing ST communities.

The reconstituted GoM, initially formed under the previous administration and revised under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has engaged with stakeholders to resolve differing opinions and achieve a consensus. Minister Pegu assured the assembly that the report will be submitted soon, either in the current session or the next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025