Assam's Bid for Scheduled Tribe Status: Awaiting the GoM Report

The Assam government's Group of Ministers (GoM) is set to deliver its report on the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by six communities within the state. According to Minister Ranoj Pegu's announcement in the assembly, the intention is to file the report before the conclusion of the current budget session.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia pushed for the state government to advocate with the Centre for granting ST status to the Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes. The call was made to ensure their inclusion without negatively impacting the benefits of existing ST communities.

The reconstituted GoM, initially formed under the previous administration and revised under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has engaged with stakeholders to resolve differing opinions and achieve a consensus. Minister Pegu assured the assembly that the report will be submitted soon, either in the current session or the next.

(With inputs from agencies.)