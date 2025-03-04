Left Menu

Fraud Unraveled: Personal Secretary Falls Prey to Cyber Scam

A Lok Sabha MP's secretary lost over Rs 1 lakh to fraudsters after calling a fake helpline while booking a train ticket. The victim, from Delhi, was deceived when trying to resolve a payment issue. Police are investigating after the issue was reported to the Cyber Crime Portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:05 IST
A personal secretary working for a Lok Sabha MP faced a significant cyber scam, resulting in a loss of over Rs 1 lakh, according to local authorities. On January 4, the victim, residing in Delhi, attempted to book a train ticket, only to encounter fraudsters through a fake helpline number.

The incident unfolded as the victim booked a Chennai to Kumbakonam train ticket via a mobile app. Payment was taken without the issuance of a ticket. Seeking assistance, the victim searched online for a contact number and unknowingly reached out to scammers, leading to three unauthorized transactions.

Upon discovering the fraud, the victim promptly reported the issue through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The case now resides with the Cyber Police Station in New Delhi, where an FIR has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

