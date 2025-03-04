Fraud Unraveled: Personal Secretary Falls Prey to Cyber Scam

A personal secretary working for a Lok Sabha MP faced a significant cyber scam, resulting in a loss of over Rs 1 lakh, according to local authorities. On January 4, the victim, residing in Delhi, attempted to book a train ticket, only to encounter fraudsters through a fake helpline number.

The incident unfolded as the victim booked a Chennai to Kumbakonam train ticket via a mobile app. Payment was taken without the issuance of a ticket. Seeking assistance, the victim searched online for a contact number and unknowingly reached out to scammers, leading to three unauthorized transactions.

Upon discovering the fraud, the victim promptly reported the issue through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The case now resides with the Cyber Police Station in New Delhi, where an FIR has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)