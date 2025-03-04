26 Railway Officials Arrested in Major Exam Leak Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken swift action against corruption within the railway sector, arresting 26 officials tied to an exam-leak scandal. The officials, including a senior divisional electrical engineer of East Central Railway, were implicated in leaking department exam papers prior to a crucial test.

Sources revealed that the examination was intended for promotions to chief loco pilot positions but was cancelled after the scandal broke. During the overnight raids in Mughal Sarai, 17 candidates were caught with photocopies of the leaked papers, having allegedly paid for the contraband content.

The arrests came after extensive coordinative efforts, leading to searches at eight locations and the seizure of Rs 1.17 crore in cash, suspected to be bribe money collected for the leaked questions. The exposed network highlights a troubling security lapse within the examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)