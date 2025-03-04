Left Menu

Scandal in Chhattisgarh: Husbands Allegedly Take Oaths for Elected Women

In Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, husbands of six newly elected women panchayat representatives allegedly took oaths on behalf of their wives, prompting an official investigation. A video of the incident in Paraswara village surfaced, sparking outrage and demands for accountability among locals and activists.

Kawardha | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:14 IST
In a startling revelation, authorities in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district have launched an investigation after allegations emerged that six husbands took the oaths meant for their newly elected wives in the panchayat. The incident reportedly occurred during a swearing-in ceremony on Monday in the Paraswara village, part of Pandariya development block.

The controversy surfaced when a video made rounds on social media, depicting all male members taking oaths in place of elected female representatives. This has raised serious concerns among locals and women's rights activists, who view the incident as a direct affront to women's empowerment in the region.

Reacting to the video, Ajay Tripathi, CEO of Kabirdham Zilla Panchayat, confirmed that an inquiry has been ordered. "Action will be taken based on the probe report," he assured. Community members stress the urgent need for accountability to prevent similar instances in the future.

