Left Menu

Justice Surya Kant Highlights the Twin Pillars of Justice: The Bar and The Bench

Justice Surya Kant emphasized the complementary roles of the Bar and Bench at a Supreme Court judges' felicitation. He underscored their joint mission in achieving justice, highlighting the responsibility both parties share. The All India Senior Advocates Association honored Justices Manmohan, N Kotiswar Singh, R Mahadevan, and K Vinod Chandran at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:11 IST
Justice Surya Kant Highlights the Twin Pillars of Justice: The Bar and The Bench
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Surya Kant, a sitting judge at the Supreme Court, recently reiterated the integral partnership of the Bar and Bench in pursuing justice. Speaking at a felicitation event, he pointed out that while judges aim to deliver justice, the Bar plays a crucial role in providing necessary quality assistance.

At the event organised by the All India Senior Advocates Association, Justice Kant spoke about the dual responsibility of judges and legal advocates. He praised the enlightened nature of the Indian Bar, emphasizing its significant contribution to the judiciary's mission to offer accessible justice for all.

The event also saw the felicitation of Justices Manmohan, N Kotiswar Singh, R Mahadevan, and K Vinod Chandran following their elevation to the Supreme Court. Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani, and other notable figures attended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025