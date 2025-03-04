Justice Surya Kant Highlights the Twin Pillars of Justice: The Bar and The Bench

Justice Surya Kant, a sitting judge at the Supreme Court, recently reiterated the integral partnership of the Bar and Bench in pursuing justice. Speaking at a felicitation event, he pointed out that while judges aim to deliver justice, the Bar plays a crucial role in providing necessary quality assistance.

At the event organised by the All India Senior Advocates Association, Justice Kant spoke about the dual responsibility of judges and legal advocates. He praised the enlightened nature of the Indian Bar, emphasizing its significant contribution to the judiciary's mission to offer accessible justice for all.

The event also saw the felicitation of Justices Manmohan, N Kotiswar Singh, R Mahadevan, and K Vinod Chandran following their elevation to the Supreme Court. Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani, and other notable figures attended.

