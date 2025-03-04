Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Legitimacy of CBI's Sanctions in IRCTC Corruption Case

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav questions the CBI's obtained sanctions for prosecuting him in a corruption case related to IRCTC. Yadav, through his lawyer, argues that the sanctions were improperly filed. Exemptions from court appearances were granted to Yadav and his family while the case continues with charges awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:37 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Legitimacy of CBI's Sanctions in IRCTC Corruption Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Tuesday questioned the validity of the sanctions obtained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute him in a corruption case connected to alleged irregularities in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

In a submission through his lawyer, the former railway minister challenged the validity of the charges in front of special judge Vishal Gogne, arguing the improper filing of the sanctions required by law. The court on that day granted exemptions from personal appearances to Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav.

The case alleges a criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption, including rigged tenders, during the transfer and lease of BNR hotels to a private firm. With further charges pending, the case continues with its next arguments scheduled for March 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025