Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Legitimacy of CBI's Sanctions in IRCTC Corruption Case

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Tuesday questioned the validity of the sanctions obtained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute him in a corruption case connected to alleged irregularities in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

In a submission through his lawyer, the former railway minister challenged the validity of the charges in front of special judge Vishal Gogne, arguing the improper filing of the sanctions required by law. The court on that day granted exemptions from personal appearances to Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav.

The case alleges a criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption, including rigged tenders, during the transfer and lease of BNR hotels to a private firm. With further charges pending, the case continues with its next arguments scheduled for March 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)