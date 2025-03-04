Justice Served: Teacher Sentenced for Heinous Crime

In a landmark judgment handed down by the Special Court for crimes against women, a drawing teacher has been sentenced to ten years' rigorous imprisonment for his heinous actions against a minor girl. Convicted of raping a girl in a government school in Hisar, the teacher's sentence marks a pivotal moment in seeking justice for victims.

The case, presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Jindal, culminated in a comprehensive series of judgments under different sections of the Indian Penal Code. The sentencing includes years of imprisonment for kidnapping, wrongful confinement, and rape. The punishments are to run concurrently, providing a measure of closure to the victim and her family.

The victim, a Dalit girl, was in class 9 when the abuse began in 2015, escalating to rape when she entered class 10. The teacher's threats and criminal intimidation are part of the aggravated charges that contributed to the severity of the sentence, demonstrating the justice system's commitment to addressing crimes against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)