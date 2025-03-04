New Indian Consulates in UK: A Diplomatic Leap for Trade and Ties
The opening of two new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester by S Jaishankar aims to strengthen the UK-India trade relationship and support the Indian community. This diplomatic move coincides with ongoing Free Trade Agreement talks and discussions on advancing bilateral ties across multiple sectors.
In a move to enhance bilateral relations and bolster the £41 billion trade partnership, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated two new Indian Consulates in Belfast and Manchester during his visit to the UK. This diplomatic expansion underscores the enduring ties between the two countries.
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the significance of the new consulates in fostering growth beyond London. He highlighted their potential to deepen the UK-India strategic partnership, which now focuses on economic collaboration, technological innovation, and tackling global issues together.
As part of his visit, Jaishankar engaged in discussions to amplify the Free Trade Agreement talks, emphasizing mutual economic benefits. The meetings also aim to propel collaboration in sectors like Artificial Intelligence, telecoms, and cybersecurity, showcasing the shared commitment to innovation and development.
