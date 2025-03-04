Himachal Pradesh Patwaris Strike Over 'State Cadre' Announcement
The Himachal Pradesh Patwaris and Kanungos Sangh entered an indefinite strike due to opposition against the government's decision to declare them as 'state cadre.' Despite assurances from the Chief Minister, the strike continues due to concerns over seniority, promotion issues, and staffing imbalances across districts.
The standoff between the Himachal Pradesh government and the Patwaris and Kanungos Sangh persists, as the Sangh launches an indefinite strike following the government's decision to classify them as 'state cadre.'
The Sangh representatives met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Assembly's winter session, expressing concerns over the adverse impact on their cadre. Despite assurances, a notification was issued designating these employees as state cadre, sparking the strike.
With around 3,500 Patwaris and Kanungos joining the strike, the Sangh fears the move will lead to seniority and promotion issues, while also disrupting staffing in districts with fewer Patwaris. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi notes several demands have been met, but further actions may be necessary if the strike persists.
