Justice Served in Deepak Tyagi Murder Case

In a landmark judgment, two individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Deepak Tyagi, a case that shook Khajuri village. The sentencing comes after a strong investigation and prosecution, following allegations of a personal vendetta linked to an illicit relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:35 IST
A court in the district delivered a significant ruling on Tuesday, sending two men to life imprisonment for their involvement in the high-profile murder of Deepak Tyagi, a case that dates back over two years.

The 22-year-old's beheaded body was discovered in a nearby forest in September 2022, leading to a vigorous investigation by local police. The accused, Fahmid and Asif, were apprehended shortly after, with crucial evidence linking them to the crime.

The court's decision, led by Additional District Judge Nusrat Khan, was part of the Uttar Pradesh Police's 'Operation Conviction,' aiming for expeditious and fair justice. The judgment has been met with relief and a sense of justice served within the Tyagi community.

