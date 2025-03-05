Mystery Unravels in Paschim Bardhaman Road Tragedy

In a gripping turn of events, the driver linked to the tragic car accident in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district has been apprehended. The accident, which led to the untimely death of 27-year-old event manager Sutandra Chatterjee, has invited widespread public outcry and calls for justice.

The arrested driver, Rajdeo Sharma, initially claimed he was fleeing from eve-teasers, but later recanted, indicating a shift in the narrative. The inconsistent statements have now put him under scrutiny, with suspicions heightened by a complaint from Chatterjee's mother.

The ongoing investigation sees both Sharma and Bablu Yadav, the other driver's vehicle owner, being interrogated to piece together the missing elements of this tragic puzzle. The incident has sparked a wave of protest, emphasizing the demand for a comprehensive investigation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)