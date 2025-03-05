Egypt Leads Gaza Reconstruction Plan at Arab Summit

In a significant geopolitical move, an Arab summit held in Cairo has officially endorsed an Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza. The announcement was made by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in his closing statement at the summit.

The proposed initiative is designed to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a region that has suffered extensive destruction. The plan directly counters former President Donald Trump's 'Middle East Riviera' proposals, which have been controversial in various international circles.

President al-Sisi emphasized that the Egyptian plan aims to rebuild the volatile region while ensuring that its population remains undisturbed, thereby fostering stability and growth in the area without forcing displacement.

