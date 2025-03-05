Left Menu

Egypt Leads Gaza Reconstruction Plan at Arab Summit

An Arab summit in Cairo endorsed Egypt's plan for Gaza's reconstruction. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced the initiative, which opposes former President Trump's 'Middle East Riviera' proposal, focusing on rebuilding Gaza without displacing its population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:13 IST
Egypt Leads Gaza Reconstruction Plan at Arab Summit
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant geopolitical move, an Arab summit held in Cairo has officially endorsed an Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza. The announcement was made by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in his closing statement at the summit.

The proposed initiative is designed to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a region that has suffered extensive destruction. The plan directly counters former President Donald Trump's 'Middle East Riviera' proposals, which have been controversial in various international circles.

President al-Sisi emphasized that the Egyptian plan aims to rebuild the volatile region while ensuring that its population remains undisturbed, thereby fostering stability and growth in the area without forcing displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025