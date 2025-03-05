Contentious Plan for Gaza's Reconstruction Sparks Debate

During a summit in Cairo, Arab states proposed a controversial $53 billion plan for Gaza's reconstruction, sparking differing reactions from Israel and Hamas.

Israel criticized the plan, arguing it neglected the violence instigated by Hamas in October, which led to Israeli casualties, without condemning the group. Hamas, however, hailed the initiative as a 'step forward,' urging Arab nations to push Israel to honor ceasefire agreements.

The summit's plan suggests rebuilding Gaza without resettling its population, directly contradicting U.S. President Donald Trump's idea of relocating Palestinians. Israel accused the plan of irrationally trusting the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA, highlighting past corruption. The Arab leaders called for stopping Israeli aggression and stressed UNRWA's crucial role in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)