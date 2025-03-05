Contentious Plan for Gaza's Reconstruction Sparks Debate
Israel and Hamas are at odds over a Gaza reconstruction plan proposed by Arab states during a Cairo summit. While Israel criticizes the plan for ignoring Hamas' violent actions, Hamas views it as positive. The plan proposes rebuilding Gaza with a $53 billion budget without relocating Palestinians.
During a summit in Cairo, Arab states proposed a controversial $53 billion plan for Gaza's reconstruction, sparking differing reactions from Israel and Hamas.
Israel criticized the plan, arguing it neglected the violence instigated by Hamas in October, which led to Israeli casualties, without condemning the group. Hamas, however, hailed the initiative as a 'step forward,' urging Arab nations to push Israel to honor ceasefire agreements.
The summit's plan suggests rebuilding Gaza without resettling its population, directly contradicting U.S. President Donald Trump's idea of relocating Palestinians. Israel accused the plan of irrationally trusting the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA, highlighting past corruption. The Arab leaders called for stopping Israeli aggression and stressed UNRWA's crucial role in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- Arab states
- ceasefire
- reconstruction
- UNRWA
- Palestinians
- Cairo summit
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Tensions: Israel's Strategic Hold & Lebanon's Diplomatic Push
Lebanese Villages Reclaim Hope Amidst Ceasefire Tensions
Lebanon Stands Firm on Israeli Withdrawal Post Ceasefire
Crucial Talks: Israel and Hamas Gear Up for Ceasefire Negotiations
Israel's Strategic Blueprint: Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations and Demilitarization Plans