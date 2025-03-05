Drone Attacks Disrupt Lives in Odesa and Beyond

A deadly drone attack by Russian forces took a toll on Odesa late Tuesday, drastically impacting vital services for residents. The regional governor, Oleh Kiper, confirmed the death of a 77-year-old woman due to shrapnel wounds on the city's outskirts.

The strikes severely damaged critical infrastructure, leaving communities without essential power, water, and heating. Kiper reported that debris from intercepted drones damaged private residences and ignited fires in peripheral city areas. Additionally, a missile obliterated an abandoned sanatorium near Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, just south of Odesa.

In another incident east of Kyiv, drones targeted a high-rise apartment building close to Boryspil, breaking windows and causing a business to catch fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this attack.

