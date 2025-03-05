Left Menu

Drone Attacks Disrupt Lives in Odesa and Beyond

A Russian drone attack in Odesa led to severe disruptions in power, water, and heating for a second day. A 77-year-old woman died from shrapnel wounds. The strikes caused significant damage, including to private homes and infrastructure, sparking fires and destruction in surrounding areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 03:58 IST
Drone Attacks Disrupt Lives in Odesa and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly drone attack by Russian forces took a toll on Odesa late Tuesday, drastically impacting vital services for residents. The regional governor, Oleh Kiper, confirmed the death of a 77-year-old woman due to shrapnel wounds on the city's outskirts.

The strikes severely damaged critical infrastructure, leaving communities without essential power, water, and heating. Kiper reported that debris from intercepted drones damaged private residences and ignited fires in peripheral city areas. Additionally, a missile obliterated an abandoned sanatorium near Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, just south of Odesa.

In another incident east of Kyiv, drones targeted a high-rise apartment building close to Boryspil, breaking windows and causing a business to catch fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025