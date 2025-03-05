Judge Blocks Trump's Move to Fire Merit Board Chair Cathy Harris
A federal judge ruled against President Trump's attempt to fire Democratic Merit Systems Protection Board Chair Cathy Harris. The decision maintains Harris's position, emphasizing the board's need for independence. This comes amidst Trump’s efforts to reduce the federal workforce, with legal challenges potentially escalating to the Supreme Court.
A federal judge on Tuesday issued a ruling that prevents President Donald Trump from dismissing Cathy Harris, the Democratic chair of the Merit Systems Protection Board. The court decision underscores the board's need for independence as it handles federal worker appeals.
The ruling comes at a critical time as the Trump administration seeks to streamline the federal workforce by initiating mass terminations, particularly targeting probationary employees. The Merit Systems Protection Board has intervened in several such cases, delaying firings and siding with federal employees.
Harris, appointed by former President Joe Biden, vows to challenge the decision to the Supreme Court if necessary, while the Trump administration quickly prepares its appeal, underscoring tensions around presidential authority and agency independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
