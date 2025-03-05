U.S. and Canada Eye Tariff Relief
Officials from the United States and Canada are negotiating the possibility of reducing or abolishing tariffs imposed by President Trump. Talks are progressing quickly, with a potential agreement on the horizon by Wednesday, according to sources in both countries.
Officials from the United States and Canada are engaged in discussions regarding the potential reduction or elimination of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
The negotiations could yield a deal as early as Wednesday, based on information from individuals familiar with the proceedings in both countries.
This development comes amid rising pressures to alleviate trade tensions between the neighboring nations, aimed at fostering economic stability and strengthening bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
