In a decisive operation, Russian anti-terrorism units successfully eliminated four militants associated with the Islamic State in Dagestan, according to reports from Russia's leading anti-terrorism agency.

This operation addresses the increasing violence and insurgency challenges faced by President Vladimir Putin, which have seen at least 20 fatalities in recent attacks on religious sites and a significant incident at Makhachkala airport in 2023. Authorities revealed that the militants were plotting an attack against a local interior ministry branch.

The operation, conducted without civilian or law enforcement casualties, uncovered a cache of weaponry including grenade launchers, improvised explosive devices, and machine guns. Dagestan, located in Russia's North Caucasus, is characterized by its diverse ethnic tapestry and complex socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)