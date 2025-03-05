Russian Anti-Terror Units Eliminate Militants in Dagestan
Russian anti-terrorism units have neutralized four militants linked to the Islamic State in Dagestan, a region facing escalating violence. The militants were reportedly planning an attack on a regional ministry office. No civilian or law enforcement casualties were reported during the operation.
In a decisive operation, Russian anti-terrorism units successfully eliminated four militants associated with the Islamic State in Dagestan, according to reports from Russia's leading anti-terrorism agency.
This operation addresses the increasing violence and insurgency challenges faced by President Vladimir Putin, which have seen at least 20 fatalities in recent attacks on religious sites and a significant incident at Makhachkala airport in 2023. Authorities revealed that the militants were plotting an attack against a local interior ministry branch.
The operation, conducted without civilian or law enforcement casualties, uncovered a cache of weaponry including grenade launchers, improvised explosive devices, and machine guns. Dagestan, located in Russia's North Caucasus, is characterized by its diverse ethnic tapestry and complex socio-political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)