Kerala Exam Paper Leak: Third Arrest Made

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with last year's Class 11 exam paper leak in Kerala. The latest arrest involves a peon from a private school, and police are also targeting the YouTube channel owner who allegedly distributed the leaked papers.

The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police has arrested a third individual in relation to the Class 11 exam paper leak that occurred during last year's Christmas examinations. The police confirmed the detainment of a peon from a private unaided school, believed to be responsible for leaking the paper, which surfaced on a YouTube channel.

Earlier in February, two other individuals—teachers affiliated with the YouTube channel—were apprehended. The investigation now extends to the channel's owner, who has sought anticipatory bail in the Kerala High Court, which has temporarily shielded him from arrest.

The High Court's interim protection decision for the channel owner is being contested by the Crime Branch, which has already interrogated him once concerning the leak. Authorities continue to compile evidence for further legal action.

